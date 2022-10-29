Seamus Power, Ben Griffin share lead at Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seamus Power of Ireland and Ben Griffin are tied for the lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Power got his scoring out of the way early and picked up a few birdies late. He shot 65 for the third straight day. Griffin birdied the last hole for a 66. Power won last year on the PGA Tour. He is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal at No. 48 in the world. Griffin quit the game a few years back and was working as a loan mortgage officer. Now he has a chance to win.

