Seamers drive home England’s dominance of Sri Lanka in second test after Atkinson’s century

LONDON (AP) — England’s seamers are running through Sri Lanka’s brittle batting lineup at Lord’s to continue the home team’s dominance of the second test after Gus Atkinson completed a spectacular maiden century early on Day 2. Sri Lanka is 124-7 at tea and battling to avoid the follow-on in reply to England’s 427 all out. Chris Woakes, Olly Stone and Matt Potts all have taken two wickets each and Atkinson also got in on the act with a wicket on a day he got onto the honours board for the second time at the home of cricket because of his knock of 118. Sri Lanka already was facing a series loss after being beaten by five wickets in Manchester in the first test last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.