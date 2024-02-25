Sealy scores late, Dallas opens with 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dante Sealy scored his second career goal, finding the net in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a season opener. San Jose jumped out to a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the match on a goal by Benjamin Kikanović, matching his total in 24 appearances last season. Dallas pulled even in the 25th minute on Asier Illarramendi’s first career goal. Illarramendi notched an assist in seven starts and 11 appearances last year in his first season. Sealy’s only other goal came during the 2021 season with Dallas. He has made three starts and 22 appearances in parts of five seasons with the club.

