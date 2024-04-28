Seahawks wrap up 8-player draft class that brings a wealth of experience from college

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There was an overwhelming theme that came with each of the eight picks the Seattle Seahawks made in the first draft in the new era with Mike Macdonald as head coach. While Seattle did a solid job in filling needs, it also ended up with an eight-player draft class that is heavy on experience. Seattle’s eight selections had a combined 285 starts during their college careers. Five players had 40 or more starts. That wasn’t necessarily by design according to general manager John Schneider but it also means that this draft class has the experience to potentially be contributors right away and need less developmental time.

