Seahawks wrap joint practices getting best of the Titans’ injury-limited offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Seattle defensive backs Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams did a lot of talking Thursday. Current Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon had the last word with an interception of Will Levis as Tennessee started a two-minute drill. He punctuated his second pick of the day by running to give the ball to Adams who’s now with the Tennessee Titans. Witherspoon then kept running toward the end zone without the ball and waving at the Titans. Diggs could only compliment his former teammate after practice, saying Witherspoon could be one of the NFL’s best with his energy and intelligence. The Titans host Seattle on Saturday night in the second preseason game for both teams.

