Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23 following Seattle’s Week 7 game vs. Arizona. In a statement, the Seahawks say they’re aware of the situation and are following league and law enforcement protocol. Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft but has struggled to stay on the field because of injuries.

