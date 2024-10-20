Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf departs win at Atlanta with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — DK Metcalf’s big game for Seattle ended when the star receiver was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Even with the Seahawks’ 34-14 win at Atlanta all but certain, the sight of Metcalf leaving the field on a cart was deflating for Geno Smith. The quarterback says his heart dropped. Smith felt responsible for Metcalf’s injury. He said he thought his sideline throw to Metcalf placed the wide receiver in a dangerous position. Coach Mike Macdonald says the initial outlook on Metcalf is encouraging.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.