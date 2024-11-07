Seahawks weren’t surprised by Cody White’s strong debut after practice squad call-up

Seattle Seahawks players and coaches aren’t surprised that receiver Cody White had a strong debut for the team after spending a season and a half on the practice squad. White had two receptions and blocked a punt in last weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Since he signed with the Seahawks last October, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound White has impressed coaches and teammates with his work in practiced. He says he practiced the punt play every day and felt like he was prepared for the moment.

