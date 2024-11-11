Seahawks waive starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson in surprise move

The Seattle Seahawks have waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson in a shake-up of their struggling defense. Dodson started all nine games this season for the Seahawks, seven at middle linebacker and the past two games on the weak side after the team traded for middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV. The surprising move comes during a year of defensive struggles for the Seahawks, who rank 26th in the NFL in rush defense and 24th in total defense. First-year coach Mike Macdonald is a defensive specialist who coordinated Baltimore’s top-ranked defense last season. The Seahawks have now moved on from Dodson and Jerome Baker, both of whom were signed in the offseason.

