Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) walks on the field with linebacker Alton Robinson, right, during minicamp June 6, 2023, at the NFL football team's facilities in Renton, Wash. The Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp. Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday. Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66.

