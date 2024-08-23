Seahawks trade LB Darrell Taylor to the Bears for a 2025 6th-round draft pick

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have traded linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Taylor has appeared in 49 games, including 13 starts, over three seasons. The 2020 second-round pick out of Tennessee missed his rookie season because of a leg injury. Taylor shared the Seahawks team lead with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022. He had been part of an outside linebacker rotation for Seattle that includes Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall.

