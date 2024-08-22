Seahawks trade former starting CB Michael Jackson to Panthers for rookie LB Michael Barrett

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded one-time starting cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett. Jackson, 27, was a key contributor for Seattle for the past two seasons. He started all 17 games at cornerback during the 2022 season and last season started four games and played in all 17. He had 17 passes defensed and one interception over the past two seasons combined. Barrett was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers this year and the trade also highlights some of Seattle’s concerns about depth at linebacker. Barrett played one season at Michigan under current Seattle coach Mike Macdonald.

