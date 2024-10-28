Seahawks teammates Derick Hall and Jarran Reed separated on sideline during loss to Bills

SEATTLE (AP) — Things got so frustrating for the Seahawks in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills that a pair of Seattle players exchanged blows and had to be separated on the sideline. In the seconds after linebacker Derick Hall was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Josh Allen, defensive end Jarran Reed got in Hall’s face on the field. After the Bills took advantage of the penalty by scoring a touchdown, Hall and Reed continued their spat by shoving and grabbing at each other’s facemasks before being pulled apart.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.