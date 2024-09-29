Seahawks take NFL-best winning percentage on Monday night into Motor City matchup against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have been the best on Monday night, winning an NFL-high 71.4 percent of their games in the prime-time slot. Seattle has won 30 of 42 games in the marquee matchup, including a 14-4 run since 2010. The undefeated and NFC West-leading Seahawks will get another chance to succeed on the big stage against the Detroit Lions on the road Monday night. Detroit has been below average on Monday night, going 17-20-1 with a 45.9 winning rate that ranks 21st in the league.

