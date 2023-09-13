Seahawks take hit on offensive line with both starting tackles ailing with injuries

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Coming off a lackluster performance in the opener, the Seattle Seahawks are likely to be down both their starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s game at Detroit. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that both left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas were “hurting,” after each suffered injuries in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Lucas was placed on injured reserve meaning he will miss the next four games and be out until after Seattle’s Week 6 game at Cincinnati. Lucas aggravated a knee injury centered around the patella, while Cross suffered a sprained big toe on his right foot early in the second half and was a spectator the rest of the way in the 30-13 loss to the Rams.

