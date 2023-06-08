Seahawks still uncertain on recovery timeline for Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After seeing them in person this week during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said it will continue to be a race for safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks to be ready by the start of training camp next month. But to this point, Carroll isn’t ruling out at least Adams being ready by the time the regular season begins on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. The recovery of Adams and Brooks are the two most significant questions the Seahawks face with injuries before the start of training camp. Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opener last season, while Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 17.

