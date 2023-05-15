Seahawks sign veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards, continuing their offseason remodel on the defensive side of the ball. A former second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Edwards has played for five teams previously. He spent last season with Tennessee where he played in 13 games and started seven. Edwards also played for Oakland, New Orleans, Chicago and the New York Giants during his career, appearing in 99 games overall with 32 starts. Edwards reached agreement with Seattle last week but didn’t sign his deal until Monday.

