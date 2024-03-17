Seahawks sign Jerome Baker to complete revamped group of linebackers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks solidified a revamped linebacker unit signing former Miami inside linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year contract. After opting not to bring back veteran Bobby Wagner and losing Jordyn Brooks in free agency, the Seahawks have added Baker and Tyrel Dodson as part of the defensive system for new head coach Mike Macdonald. The 27-year-old Baker spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins before being released with a failed physical designation earlier this month. Baker suffered wrist and knee injuries during the 2023 season and was limited to just 13 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.