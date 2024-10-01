Seahawks sign 42-year-old veteran lineman Jason Peters to practice squad

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad, potentially creating the opportunity for him to play in a 20th season. The 42-year-old spent part of last season with the Seahawks, including two starts after being signed early in the season. It will be Peters’ 21st season in the league, but he missed all of the 2012 season because of an injury. He’s played at least one game in 19 different seasons since his rookie year in 2004 and is one of five offensive linemen to play in at least 19 seasons, joining Lou Groza, Jackie Slater, Ray Brown and Bruce Matthews.

