Seahawks save cap space with release of Harris, Jefferson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson, clearing more than $13 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year. Seattle announced the moves a day after reaching agreement with free agent defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones on a three-year deal that is worth up to $51 million. Jones’ deal can’t be announced until the new league year begins on Wednesday. But it’s the first move in what’s expected to be an overhaul of Seattle’s defensive front this offseason. The release of Harris saved Seattle $8.9 million, while Jefferson’s release saved nearly $4.5 million.

