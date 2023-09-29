Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is set to return nearly 13 months after a severe leg injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 13 months have passed since Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams limped off the field with another major injury. He suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Now Adams is back. The ball of energy is set to make his return Monday night when the Seahawks play at the New York Giants. It’s the culmination of months filled with grueling rehabilitation, questions of whether he’d return and ultimately the realization that Adams is about to be on the field again. His return will be at the stadium where he started his career with the New York Jets.

