Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game in another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp. McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. He walked off the field on his own before being taken into examination tent by the team’s medical staff. McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know about the severity of the injury. McIntosh was a seventh round pick out of Georgia and seemed in line for plenty of action in the preseason.

