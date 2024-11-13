Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas could make his first start of the season against 49ers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and could be in line to make his first start of the season. Lucas was a third-round pick out of Washington State in 2022 and started 16 games before a knee injury limited him to just six games in 2023. Lucas last played on Dec. 31 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He underwent knee surgery in January.

