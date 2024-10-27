Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to miss game against Bills with knee injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury. Metcalf sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during an awkward landing while attempting a catch in the second half of Seattle’s 34-14 win at the Atlanta Falcons last week. Metcalf did not practice this week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

