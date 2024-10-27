Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to miss game against Bills with knee injury

By CHRIS TALBOTT The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum, right, forces an incomplete pass against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury. Metcalf sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during an awkward landing while attempting a catch in the second half of Seattle’s 34-14 win at the Atlanta Falcons last week. Metcalf did not practice this week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.