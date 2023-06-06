Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs enjoys a normal offseason that doesn’t involve injury rehab

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For most of this offseason, Quandre Diggs has been able to usually wrap up his daily workouts before the lunch hour arrives. That’s a significant and welcomed change from a year ago when the Seattle Seahawks starting safety would spend his entire mornings doing rehab after undergoing major surgery on his ankle before even getting around to his workout. What Diggs experienced a year ago has given him a renewed sense of appreciation for this offseason and returning to normalcy when it comes to getting prepared. It’s also given him a little bit of understanding for what fellow safety Jamal Adams has gone through with yet another offseason filled with rehabbing from a major injury and surgery.

