Seahawks QB Geno Smith returns to practice after missing a few days with knee, hip issues

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice after missing a few days with knee and hip issues. Smith was one of the first players on the field as Seattle returned following a day off. Smith had been jostled in practice early last week and was held out for a few days as a precaution. Smith underwent imaging midweek and coach Mike Macdonald said over the weekend the quarterback had one more set of tests to go through before making his return. Smith was a full participant during the practice that lasted about two hours and there aren’t restrictions moving forward.

