Seahawks QB Geno Smith active vs. 49ers despite right elbow injury

By The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was active for the game against San Francisco despite being limited in practice this week with an elbow injury. Smith suffered a contusion on his triceps, near his elbow, in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was limited in Seattle’s light practice on Tuesday but a full participant on Wednesday. The Seahawks were without starting running back Kenneth Walker III because of an oblique injury and also made veteran defensive end Frank Clark a healthy scratch. San Francisco was without starting right guard Spencer Burford because of a knee injury.

