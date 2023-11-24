Seahawks QB Geno Smith active vs. 49ers despite right elbow injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was active for the game against San Francisco despite being limited in practice this week with an elbow injury. Smith suffered a contusion on his triceps, near his elbow, in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was limited in Seattle’s light practice on Tuesday but a full participant on Wednesday. The Seahawks were without starting running back Kenneth Walker III because of an oblique injury and also made veteran defensive end Frank Clark a healthy scratch. San Francisco was without starting right guard Spencer Burford because of a knee injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.