Seahawks QB Geno Smith a game-time decision vs. 49ers due to groin injury

By The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, not pictured, under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Ainsworth]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have listed quarterback Geno Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. He will be a game-time decision due to a groin injury suffered in practice. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Friday that Smith “tweaked his groin” on Thursday when he stumbled over somebody. Smith was held out of Friday’s practice. If he can’t play, Drew Lock would make his first start for the Seahawks. Lock’s most recent start was for Denver at the end of the 2021 season.

