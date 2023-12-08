Seahawks QB Geno Smith a game-time decision vs. 49ers due to groin injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have listed quarterback Geno Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. He will be a game-time decision due to a groin injury suffered in practice. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Friday that Smith “tweaked his groin” on Thursday when he stumbled over somebody. Smith was held out of Friday’s practice. If he can’t play, Drew Lock would make his first start for the Seahawks. Lock’s most recent start was for Denver at the end of the 2021 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.