Seahawks place S Jamal Adams on injured reserve and cut LB Frank Clark

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve. The move ends Adams’ regular season after he missed the previous two games because of lingering issues with his knee. Discussions of shutting down Adams for the season have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks as he’s dealt with discomfort in his knee while making his return from surgery for a torn quadricep tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season that cost him more than a year of playing time. The Seahawks also cut veteran defensive end Frank Clark.

