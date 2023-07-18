Seahawks open training camp with attention on defense’s potential improvement from last season

Coming off an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks open training camp believing they have closed the gap in the NFC West. Whether that turns out to be true will largely depend on if Seattle’s defense can show improvement from last season where it ranked 25th in total defense. Having Bobby Wagner back should help and the addition of Dre’Mont Jones and Julian Love should provide immediate impact for the overhauled unit. The offense has a chance to take a step forward with Geno Smith running the show for a second season at quarterback and first-round pick Jaxson Smith-Ngijba could add a missing element to Seattle’s passing game.

