Seahawks open offseason program and changes are obvious now with Mike Macdonald in charge

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are in the first week of their offseason program which means its the first week of team activities with new coach Mike Macdonald in charge. It’s a stark change for Seattle following 14 seasons with Pete Carroll in charge and going from the oldest coach in the league to now the youngest. But many of Seattle’s veterans are open to what Macdonald is presenting bringing his defensive background from Baltimore to the Pacific Northwest. One big change, though, is the basketball hoop that was present in the team auditorium and part of team meetings is no longer there.

