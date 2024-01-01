Seahawks lose control of playoff destiny because of poor tackling against Steelers

SEATTLE (AP) — For the second consecutive season, the Seattle Seahawks will go into the final week of the regular season needing help from others in order to reach the postseason. Finding themselves in this situation was entirely self-inflicted this time around. In control of their path to the postseason entering the week, the Seahawks collapsed defensively in a 30-23 loss to Pittsburgh. It was a siege of physical running from the Pittsburgh duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and some awful tackling that allowed the Steelers to take control of the game. The result left Pete Carroll disappointed, the Seattle locker room frustrated and the Seahawks understanding they kicked aside their clearest path to the postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.