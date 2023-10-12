Seahawks looking to keep pressure on QBs after 11-sack performance

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One after another, the pressure came in waves. Defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs all getting involved to the point that when the game ended, the Seattle Seahawks had put together a record performance. No one expects the Seahawks to have 11 sacks in a game with any sort of regularity as they did in Week 4 against the New York Giants. It was just the second time in franchise history that Seattle had 11 sacks in a game and the first time for any NFL team since 2018. But there are aspects of what happened against the Giants that the Seahawks believe can be repeated moving forward, beginning with Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.