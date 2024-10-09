Seahawks look to snap skid against rival 49ers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) tries to catch a pass as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

The San Francisco 49ers have won five consecutive matchups against the Seattle Seahawks going back to 2021, the longest 49ers win streak in series history. QB Geno Smith has been the biggest offensive bright spot for the Seahawks so far this season, with a league-high 1,466 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.