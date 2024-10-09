Seahawks look to snap skid against rival 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have won five consecutive matchups against the Seattle Seahawks going back to 2021, the longest 49ers win streak in series history. QB Geno Smith has been the biggest offensive bright spot for the Seahawks so far this season, with a league-high 1,466 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

