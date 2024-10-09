Seahawks look to run the ball more heading into Thursday night’s game against the Niners

The Seahawks have lost two straight after a 3-0 start. They’ll host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in an NFC West matchup at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Seattle has the fewest rushing attempts in the league, averaging just 21 per game. In Sunday’s 29-20 loss to the New York Giants, Kenneth Walker III had just five carries and 12 overall touches. As a team, the Seahawks ran for just 102 yards — with Geno Smith rushing for the bulk of them. San Francisco, coming off a 24-23 loss to the Cardinals, is dealing with its own issues in the ground game, particularly in the red zone, while the team awaits the return of Christian McCaffrey.

