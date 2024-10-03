Seahawks look to keep the top passing game in the NFL going returning home to face Giants

The Seattle Seahawks and the top passing game in the NFL early in the season return home to host the New York Giants. Seattle is coming off its first loss of the season last Monday night in Detroit and face a condensed schedule with a home Thursday night game against San Francisco upcoming. The Seahawks have been led so far by QB Geno Smith, who leads the league in yards passing through four games. The Giants have had extra rest to get ready for the Seahawks having lost to Dallas on Sept. 26. But they could be without rookie WR Malik Nabers after he suffered a concussion against the Cowboys.

