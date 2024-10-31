Seahawks look to get ground game going against LA Rams

Coach Mike Macdonald has faith the Seattle Seahawks are going to get their ground game going. The Seahawks have lost four of five after a 3-0 start and hope to shift the season back in their favor on Sunday at home against their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams. A key to putting the season back on track is clearly the running game. Seattle has the league’s No. 1 passing offense, led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. But rushing-wise, the Seahawks are managing an average of just 89.3 yards on the ground per game. Only four teams in the league have lower averages.

