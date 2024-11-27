Seahawks look to continue their MetLife Stadium mastery when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

Seattle is 6-0 all time at MetLife Stadium and the Seahawks will look to continue their mastery there Sunday when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Seahawks are tied with Arizona atop the NFC West with a two-game winning streak. They have also won their past five meetings with the Jets. Geno Smith returns to face the Jets, who drafted him in the second round out of West Virginia in 2013. Rodgers and New York will look to bounce back after returning from their bye week following a tough loss to Indianapolis. The Jets are 1-5 under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

