Seahawks lament wasted chances in the red zone in a 17-13 loss to the Bengals

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith slides in front of Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks failed to take advantage of two late scoring opportunities in a frustrating 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Four times in the second half quarterback Geno Smith took the Seahawks into the red zone and came out of it with just a field goal. The Bengals defense intercepted Smith twice in the second half. The Bengals also twice stopped the Seahawks on fourth down from inside the Cincinnati 10 in the last 2:08 of the game to preserve the win.

