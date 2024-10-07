Seahawks know they played poorly enough that loss to Giants was decided before blocked kick

SEATTLE (AP) — Two straight sloppy, sluggish starts. Two straight losses. Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are already growing tired of a couple of bad starts and not being able to complete comeback attempts in the fourth quarter. Smith and the Seahawks lost their second straight Sunday, 29-20 to the New York Giants in a game that was filled with concerning moments for a team that less than a week ago was undefeated and in the driver’s seat in the NFC West. Seattle’s offense struggled until the fourth quarter, there were defensive breakouts and one big special teams gaffe that led to a blocked field goal in the closing seconds and clinched the win for New York.

