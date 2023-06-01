Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III hopes to turn award disappointment into on-field success

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Kenneth Walker III had a terrific rookie season after being called upon to take a bigger role as the primary ball carrier for the Seattle Seahawks. His rookie year was so good that right up until the point the announcement was made during the NFL Honors award show, Walker felt confident he was going to be named offensive rookie of the year. The award went to someone else, however. He says he felt frustrated but is now focused on doing his best and getting better.

