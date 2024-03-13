Seahawks jump into second wave of free agency, highlighted by Rayshawn Jenkins, AP source says

The Seattle Seahawks have reached agreements with veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, offensive linemen George Fant and Nick Harris, tight end Pharaoh Brown and cornerback Artie Burns. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deals who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signings. Jenkins is a significant addition for Seattle. He has started every game he’s played in since the start of the 2019 season, a streak of 79 games. Seattle also announced it had tendered cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, and agreed to an extension with pass rusher Darrell Taylor.

