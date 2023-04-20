Seahawks in rare draft position holding No. 5 overall pick

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One of the most important drafts during the tenure of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll arrives for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle holds picks in places the Seahawks simply have not had the opportunity to draft because of their success for most of the past 13 seasons. Seattle has five picks in the first 83 selections beginning with No. 5 overall, looking to supplement a roster that last season was good enough to surprise most of football and earn a wild-card berth in the NFC playoffs. Seattle is also scheduled to pick at Nos. 20, 37, 52 and 83.

