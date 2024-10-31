Seahawks host Rams in key NFC West matchup

Rams receive Puka Nacua returned against the Vikings after missing five games because of a knee injury and had seven receptions and 106 yards. A healthy one-two punch of Nacua and Cooper Kupp helped the Rams offense have its highest-scoring game of the season, putting Los Angeles in the mix for the NFC West. The Seahawks will look to rebound after losing 31-10 to the Bills last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.