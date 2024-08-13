Seahawks hoping addition of Connor Williams at center will solidify offensive line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Barely eight months after suffering a torn ACL, Connor Williams was back on the practice field as the newest member of the Seahawks after signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million last week. For now, he’s just watching as part of a ramp-up toward getting him on the practice field sometime after Seattle returns from joint practices and a preseason game this week in Tennessee against the Titans. But it’s clear all signs are pointing toward Williams being ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 and with him as Seattle’s starting center.

