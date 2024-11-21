Seahawks hope to keep positive momentum going against Cardinals

Arizona is returning from its bye week with back-to-back road games against the Seahawks and the Vikings. The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak and have also won five of their past six. They’re in first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks enter the game after rallying past the 49ers last week for a 20-17 victory.

