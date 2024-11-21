Seahawks hope to keep positive momentum going against Cardinals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

Arizona is returning from its bye week with back-to-back road games against the Seahawks and the Vikings. The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak and have also won five of their past six. They’re in first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks enter the game after rallying past the 49ers last week for a 20-17 victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.