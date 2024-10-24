Seahawks hope to contain Bills’ high-scoring offense

Amari Cooper will play his second game for the Buffalo Bills when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Bills are 5-2 and the Seahawks are 4-3. The teams last played nearly four years ago. Cooper showed chemistry with Josh Allen in the Bills’ 34-10 win over Tennessee last Sunday, a few days after he was acquired in a trade from Cleveland. Seattle will hope to continue getting the ball to running back Kenneth Walker III after he had 14 carries for 69 yards in last Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

