Seahawks have young stars at cornerback, and there’s depth beyond Woolen and Witherspoon

SEATTLE (AP) — New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald inherited a defense with some significant issues to fix, while also having a wealth of talent in certain positions. The group of cornerbacks for the Seahawks might be the best example. It’s a group with high-end talent and doesn’t lack for confidence. The headliners are Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. But there is significant depth beyond that pair, including past starters Tre Brown, Michael Jackson and Artie Burns. The depth means Macdonald and his staff could have tough decisions to make when roster cuts come later this month.

