Seahawks have taken a bumpy path to first place in the NFC West

By SHANE LANTZ The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks took a bumpy path to sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Jets featured several special teams miscues, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by New York. On the flip side, the Seahawks got their second pick-6 in as many weeks and just enough production by Geno Smith and the offense. The Seahawks’ uneven performance was characteristic of a season in which they started 3-0, then lost five of six before winning another three in a row to take command of their underachieving division. Seattle is 7-5 and leads Arizona by one game, with a matchup against the Cardinals looming next weekend.

