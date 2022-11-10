Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season. The numbers from Seattle’s tight ends trio aren’t overwhelming. But each has become such an important part for the Seahawks offense that Seattle is finding ways to get them on the field more often.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.