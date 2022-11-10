Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - At left, Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs against the New York Giants in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At center, Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) rushes against the Detroit Lions in Detroit , Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. At right, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. No team in the NFL has used three tight ends more this season than the Seahawks. The trio of Fant, Parkinson and Dissly have brought a needed element to the success Seattle's having offensively. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season. The numbers from Seattle’s tight ends trio aren’t overwhelming. But each has become such an important part for the Seahawks offense that Seattle is finding ways to get them on the field more often.

